Before you buy the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, here are some things which you would want to know right now.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro's Improvements Go Skin Deep, Features Dolby Atmos, Improved Microphones, 6K Output and More

The outgoing 13-inch MacBook Pro was a great notebook but had lots of room for improvement. Apple delivered a refresh today and fixes a lot of things which users had been crying about, starting with the new Magic Keyboard. But it turns out, the company didn't stop there. Once you lift the lid, you start to realize that Apple made some minor refinements in other key areas too.

Maxed Out 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro Will Cost You $3,600 – Includes 2.3GHz Core i7 with 4.1GHz Turbo Boost, 32GB RAM, 4TB SSD, More

New 13-inch MacBook Pro Can Handle a 6K Stream

This is actually a huge deal. Simply connect the Pro Display XDR using a Thunderbolt 3 cable and you'll view everything in glorious 6K resolution. But, there's a small downside to this. This feature is only exclusive to the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro models, and not to the base 1.4GHz models with 8th-generation Intel CPUs. This feature is standard across the entire 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup.

Dolby Atmos Sound All-Around

Just like the 2020 MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro features Dolby Atmos support. This means that compatible audio streams will have a spatial audio effect, just like the iPhone 11 and iPad Pro.

Enhanced Beam Forming Microphones

According to Apple, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro features 3 beam forming microphones that will capture your voice with far more clarity than before. At the time of writing, it's hard to tell if Apple is using the same pro microphones from the 16-inch models, but time will reveal all.

No Wi-Fi 6, Which is a Shame

Apple's entire mobile lineup, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE and the iPad Pro models feature Wi-Fi 6. But even with the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh, the company is sticking with the older 802.11ac standard. While this is something that an average user might not realize, but not including Wi-Fi 6 in a device that bears the 'Pro' moniker seems like a rip-off. But we're assuming Apple is going to correct this wrong with the next upgrade.