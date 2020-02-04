Pro Display XDR From Apple Touts ‘Exceptional Color Accuracy and Build Quality’, According to Latest Extensive Test Results

When Apple announced the Pro Display XDR, many were taken aback by the astronomical $4,999 base price. However, this is no ordinary display, and it actually offers groundbreaking color accuracy, something which the creative professionals at whom it is geared at will surely appreciate. If you don’t want to take Apple’s word for it, PCMag has now put up its own review online.

New Tests Reveal the Pro Display XDR Has Broken Several Records for a non-OLED Screen but Apple Still Gets Criticism for Selling a $999 Stand

According to the extensive tests run by PCMag, the Pro Display XDR achieved an impressive result of 96.7 percent in the Adobe RGB color gamut test that is related to content creation tasks, outpacing some top-rated displays like the Acer Predator X35 and the Razer Raptor 27. Apple’s monitor also did well in the DCI-P3 color gamut test, which shows the ability of a display to show TV and movie content in editing applications. It achieved 98.7 percent overall coverage, beating all other displays.

Is an iPad Pro Compatible With Apple’s Pro Display XDR? New Video Shows the Tablet Offers Much More

The monitor was able to display content at a peak burst of 1,561 nits, which is a little shy of Apple's 1,600-nits rating, in the DisplayHDR 1600 test. The Pro Display XDR hit SDR brightness of 499 nits and black levels of 0.04, which the publication says is the lowest it has experienced in non-OLED screens. The Pro Display XDR also did well in color accuracy tests, which is calculated using delta E (dE), with low numbers indicating better results. The premium display broke records by going beyond the sub-1.0 score that’s an almost an industry standard for high-end monitors and achieved 0.68 dE--.









Of course, no machine out there is perfect. The Pro Display XDR didn’t perform well in the sRGB gamut testing, reaching 94.3 percent coverage, when most monitors get nearly 100 percent coverage. Then again, sRGB isn’t something the ‘pro’ community is focused on. Other than that, the monitor doesn’t have an in-built option to change color capabilities and relies on macOS to get the job done. Similarly, there is no way to calibrate the colors, but the options are expected to come soon in the future.

So according to PCMag’s extensive testing, if you are a professional content creator, the Pro Display XDR is worth the splurge, and if you are willing to spend a little more, you can also go for the $999 stand, which PCMag has termed overpriced and over the top.

Source: PCMag