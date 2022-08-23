Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Confirmed to Launch on October 25th

Today, TaleWorlds Entertainment confirmed the previously rumored release date of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. As you might remember, a couple of months ago Twitter account PlayStation Game Size reported that the game would be released on October 25th, according to the PlayStation database, and that's the actual release date for all platforms: PC (launching out of Steam Early Access), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Pre-orders are already open, priced at $49.99.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord first debuted on Steam Early Access two and a half years ago. At the time, Chris Wray noted its rough state.

So what do I think about Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord? I can't help but like it. I can't deny that there are major flaws and its early access status is noticeable from the very second you launch the game. If I were to rate the game now it'd maybe get a six out of ten, primarily because it doesn't even feel like an improvement on Warband. I say this knowing that I'm going to be spending hundreds of hours in the game. That's before it even gets to the level I know it can reach.

Still, I trust TaleWorlds and they have a track record in supporting their games so you may want to hold off, but this is a game that will most certainly be worth buying. Hell, you're still likely to have a lot of fun with it now when you get past the initial slog and get to building your empire or the empire you work for. The question is, are you happy to pay now for something that's still enjoyable, though in a rough state, or do you want to buy it later when it's likely going to be a true gem?

The game has indeed received a ton of updates since. It supports NVIDIA DLSS; it features a realistic battle terrain system, rebellions, prison breaks, keep battles, and much more. The developers also confirmed more Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord updates will be released post-launch.