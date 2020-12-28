Mount & Blade II Bannerlord Is About to Get Rebellions, Prison Breaks and Keep Battles

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord successfully launched on Steam Early Access in 2020, after many years of development. The game, currently 33% off on Green Man Gaming, still doesn't have a date for its 1.0 release, but the developers are nonetheless adding lots of features and content.

The latest blog update from TaleWorlds revealed that a new 'Rebellions' feature will be added to Mount & Blade II Bannerlord in the next beta patch.

Additionally, the developers are experimenting with two new exciting mission types: prison breaks and keep battles. Read on to find out more.

REBELLIONS A new rebellion feature is incoming with the next beta patch that enables unhappy citizens to rise up and seize control of settlements. The loyalty and security of a settlement is affected by a number of things, such as if there is a culture mismatch between the settlement owner and its inhabitants, whether the town was recently captured, the strength of the garrison, kingdom policies, governor skills, and so on... As the loyalty of a settlement decreases, more and more citizens will take up arms in the form of militia. Once the militia feels that they are stronger than the garrison, and providing loyalty is low enough, a rebellion will occur. A new clan will then take control of the settlement and attempt to establish themselves and legitimise their rule. If they manage to hold on to the settlement for a period of time, eventually they will be recognised by other clans and will be able to initiate diplomacy with kingdoms. PRISON BREAK Finally, we have the first of two missions that are a work in progress and subject to change, but that we wanted to share with you anyway. Prison breaks allow you to break into enemy settlements and spring clan members, vassals, and friendly or neutral lords free from prison! If successful in breaking into a settlement, you will need to fight your way back out with prisoner in tow. Naturally, breaking someone free comes at great risk to both you and the prisoner, especially when playing with death enabled! KEEP BATTLES And last, but by no means least, we have keep battles! Keep battles present players with a different challenge from the standard field battles that make up the majority of Bannerlord’s engagements, with the fight taking place at extreme close-quarters in an enclosed space. When assaulting a castle, you may find that the defenders decide to pull back their remaining forces to the castle keep to make a final stand. And it’s here where you will need to finish off the last of the defenders for the siege to be successful.

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord was also supposed to get NVIDIA DLSS support this month, but December is almost over and there's been no word from the game's developers. Hopefully, it'll happen next month instead.