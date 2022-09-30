Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Bayonetta 3, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in October

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

The holiday season really begins in earnest in October, with a spate of major games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Bayonetta 3, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and a lot more coming to deplete your bank account. The indie scene is also hopping, with the anticipated Giger-inspired horror game Scorn, the long-in-development Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and more on the way.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in October…

The Headliners

Overwatch 2 (Multiplayer) (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 4)

The co-op PvE missions for Overwatch 2 are coming at a later date, but next week the multiplayer component of the game launches. Overwatch 2 isn’t without its controversies, as many are skeptical about a move to 5v5 and other rule changes as well as the decision to entirely replace the original Overwatch with Overwatch 2 (rather than having them coexist as originally promised). That said, Overwatch 2 will offer the franchise’s biggest infusion of content in some time and now that the game’s free-to-play, there’s not much to stop you from trying it out. Before then, do check out Wccftech’s full early access impressions. You can pre-order the game’s launch Watchpoint Pack here.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch (cloud), Oct. 18)

2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of those rare games that has only grown in stature and fan support with time, and now A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to deliver the gripping next chapter. Expect more of what made the first Plague Tale a hit – a unique historical setting, intense action, family drama, surprisingly-impressive presentation, and yes, lots and lots of rats (around 60x more than before!) You can pre-order the game here.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch, Oct. 20)

The first Mario + Rabbids was a solid candy-coated take on XCOM-style strategy, but perhaps a bit bland and repetitive at times. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope looks to improve on the original with a more fully-developed overworld, deeper strategy mechanics, and more varied missions. And probably even more butt jokes. You can pre-order the game here.

Gotham Knights (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Oct. 21)

Gotham Knights is a Batman game without Batman. He’s been killed and so you’ll instead play as either Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Batgirl. There’s some understandable skepticism about that, but if you can ignore the grumbling, the game still appears to be worth a chance. Gotham Knights’ titular city looks large and interesting, more akin to Spider-Man’s Manhattan than the Arkham titles’ smaller, denser playgrounds, and teaming up with a buddy to bust baddies ought to be a good time. Even if the big guy isn’t involved, you should still consider answering the Bat Signal. You can pre-order the game here.

New Tales from the Borderlands (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 21)

The original Tales from the Borderlands is not only one of the best series Telltale ever made, but actually a lot of people’s favorite Borderlands title. Most never expected to see another one, but lo and behold, New Tales from the Borderlands is coming our way from Gearbox’s new Montreal-based studio. The production values for these New Tales look surprisingly high for a story-driven adventure game, we’ll just have to see if they can deliver on charm. You can pre-order the game here.

Victoria 3 (PC, Oct. 25)

Victoria 3 is grand strategy with a very specific focus, as you try to build your own ideal empire (despite the name, you’re not restricted to playing as the British under Queen Victoria) amongst the upheaval of the Industrial Revolution. Hardcore strategy fans have been begging for a new Victoria for years, and it seems like Paradox is giving them all the complex strategy they could want (and maybe even a bit more). You can pre-order the game here.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 27)

Amongst the big JPRG franchises, Tri-Ace’s Star Ocean often gets overlooked, which isn’t entirely fair. The series has had its ups and down, but its high points have been fairly high, and Star Ocean: The Divine Force is on the way in honor of its 25th anniversary. This time around, expect a more open, exploratory design perhaps somewhat inspired by Nintendo’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles, although don’t worry, Star Ocean’s quirky sci-fi personality seems to be intact. You can pre-order the game here.

Bayonetta 3 (Switch, Oct. 28)

Bayonetta 3 was announced all the way back in 2017, and for years very little about the game was shared, leading some to speculate it would end up as vaporware. Thankfully, Bayonetta 3 is real and looks as spectacular as ever. This time around, Bayonetta is trying some new things, with different demon forms allowing her to change her appearance and moveset and the Demon Slave mechanic giving players the chance to actually control demons. Add an entirely new second character, Viola, to the mix, and you’re going to have to remaster Bayonetta all over again. You can pre-order the game here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 28)

Another year, another Call of Duty, although this one is sure to be one of the biggest yet. Coming from the CoD “A” team at Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will build on the ultra-popular 2019 game with a new globe-hopping story campaign, revamped multiplayer, Spec Ops co-op, and the still-somewhat-mysterious DMZ mode. As a bonus, since CoD will likely skip 2023, Modern Warfare should get more post-launch support than almost any other entry in the series. You can pre-order the game now.

Promising Indies

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 11)

The new Greek-mythology-themed action-adventure Asterigos: Curse of the Stars looks to punch above its weight class, with visuals, action, and world design reminiscent of Ubisoft’s Fenyx Immortals Rising. The difference is, Asterigos is made by a first time indie dev, not a giant international publisher. Also, honestly, Asterigos looks more fun than Fenyx. Here’s the Steam page for Asterigos: Curse of the Stars.

Fueled Up (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Oct. 13)

Looking for a couch co-op game ala Overcooked, but tired of the restaurant theme? Well, you might want to try out Fueled Up as it applies to the 4-player team-up thing to repairing broken space ships. Add dangers like wormholes, asteroid showers, and giant space octopuses to the mix, and Fueled Up may be a bit more stressful than most games of this type, but you should be able to get through it with the right crew. Here’s the Steam page for Fueled Up.

Scorn (PC & Xbox Series X/S, Oct. 14)

Do you like the Alien franchise, but wish it were even more weird and disturbing? Well then, the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game Scorn is for you! The game looks great, but the game promises to be more than just a slimy visual showcase. Expect a sizeable explorable world, puzzles, combat, and more. Get ready to feel gross! Here’s the Steam page for Scorn.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 25)

After years of development (the game was announced back in 2012) and more time in Early Access, the full release of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is almost here. As with the first entry in the series, Bannerlord offers a unique combination of RPG and strategy elements, with both being deeper than ever this time around. Early Access response has been very positive, so see what all the fuss is about! Here’s the Steam page for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Signalis (PC, Xbox, PS4 & Switch, Oct. 27)

While October offers some technically-impressive horror games in A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn, what if you’re looking for something a little more old school? Signalis is a PS1-style horror game reminiscent of classics like Silent Hill or Fear Effect, albeit with a level of visual style that you didn’t typically see in games back then. Here’s the Steam page for Signalis.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in October:

1428: Shadows over Silesia (PC, Oct. 4)

Dakar Desert Rally (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 4)

Trials of the Black Sun (PC, Oct. 4)

Overwatch 2 (Multiplayer) (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 4)

Bibots (PC, Oct. 5)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 7)

SuperPower 3 (PC, Oct. 7)

9 Years of Shadows (PC & Switch, Oct. 10)

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 11)

Eville (Oct. 11)

Lego Bricktales (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 12)

Unusual Findings (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 12)

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 13)

Cultic (PC, Oct. 13)

Fueled Up (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Oct. 13)

Sunday Gold (PC, Oct. 13)

The Last Oricru (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Oct. 13)

WRC Generations (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 13)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, Oct. 14)

NHL 23 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 14)

PGA Tour 23 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 14)

Scorn (PC & Xbox Series X/S, Oct. 14)

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 14)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch (cloud), Oct. 18)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 18)

Nitro Kid (PC, Oct. 18)

The Valiant (PC, Oct. 19; consoles at a later date)

Hell is Others (PC, Oct. 20)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch, Oct. 20)

Second Extinction (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Oct. 20)

Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 20)

Gotham Knights (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Oct. 21)

New Tales from the Borderlands (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 21)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 25)

Victoria 3 (PC, Oct. 25)

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PC, PS4 & Switch, Oct. 25)

Moonshine Inc. (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Oct. 27)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 27)

Signalis (PC, Xbox, PS4 & Switch, Oct. 27)

Bayonetta 3 (Switch, Oct. 28)

Call of Duty: Modern Wafare 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Oct. 28)

Resident Evil Re:Verse (PC, Xbox & PS4, Oct. 28)

Oakenfold (PC, Oct. 31)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in October? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?