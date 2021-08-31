Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3 Lands This Thursday with Three New Monsties

The third update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released this Thursday, as CAPCOM announced today. Its highlight is the addition of three new 'monsties', the monsters that can be bonded in the spin-off Monster Hunter series.

Additional Monstie: Soulseer Mizutsune These Mizutsune Deviants lost their eyesight but adapted to use their bubbles as another sense. The malice of an undying grudge burns within their closed eyes. Kinship Skill: Sublime Transience Additional Monstie: Elderfrost Gammoth These Gammoth Deviants have grown so immense that their silvery backs could be mistaken for the foot of a mountain. The superstitious believe they are mountains themselves that have come alive. Kinship Skill: Glacial Crater Additional Monstie: Oroshi Kirin Mythical beasts that very few have encountered. Unlike their cousins, their bodies are colored an ebony-black. When in their vicinity, it is said that temperatures plummet below zero, creating a frozen veil of mystery. Howling to the sky, they eviscerate prey with their horns of ice. Kinship Skill: Phantasmal Horn

This new Monster Hunter Stories 2 patch also comes with a sizable list of bug fixes and tweaks.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Already Shipped 1+ Million Units

The future roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2 includes a fourth update due in late September, which will introduce the popular Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, and a fifth update scheduled for October featuring Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian.