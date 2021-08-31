Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3 Lands This Thursday with Three New Monsties

By Alessio Palumbo
Monster Hunter Stories 2

The third update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released this Thursday, as CAPCOM announced today. Its highlight is the addition of three new 'monsties', the monsters that can be bonded in the spin-off Monster Hunter series.

Additional Monstie: Soulseer Mizutsune

These Mizutsune Deviants lost their eyesight but adapted to use their bubbles as another sense. The malice of an undying grudge burns within their closed eyes.

Kinship Skill: Sublime Transience

Additional Monstie: Elderfrost Gammoth

These Gammoth Deviants have grown so immense that their silvery backs could be mistaken for the foot of a mountain. The superstitious believe they are mountains themselves that have come alive.

Kinship Skill: Glacial Crater

Additional Monstie: Oroshi Kirin

Mythical beasts that very few have encountered. Unlike their cousins, their bodies are colored an ebony-black. When in their vicinity, it is said that temperatures plummet below zero, creating a frozen veil of mystery. Howling to the sky, they eviscerate prey with their horns of ice.

Kinship Skill: Phantasmal Horn

This new Monster Hunter Stories 2 patch also comes with a sizable list of bug fixes and tweaks.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Already Shipped 1+ Million Units

  • Adjusted some monster voices.
  • Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.
  • Improved stability to address an issue where the story's final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.
  • Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red's appearance after altering your Rider's appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.
  • Fixed an issue where Palamute's scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth's icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.
  • Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

The future roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2 includes a fourth update due in late September, which will introduce the popular Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, and a fifth update scheduled for October featuring Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian.

