Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3 Lands This Thursday with Three New Monsties
The third update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released this Thursday, as CAPCOM announced today. Its highlight is the addition of three new 'monsties', the monsters that can be bonded in the spin-off Monster Hunter series.
Additional Monstie: Soulseer Mizutsune
These Mizutsune Deviants lost their eyesight but adapted to use their bubbles as another sense. The malice of an undying grudge burns within their closed eyes.
Kinship Skill: Sublime Transience
Additional Monstie: Elderfrost Gammoth
These Gammoth Deviants have grown so immense that their silvery backs could be mistaken for the foot of a mountain. The superstitious believe they are mountains themselves that have come alive.
Kinship Skill: Glacial Crater
Additional Monstie: Oroshi Kirin
Mythical beasts that very few have encountered. Unlike their cousins, their bodies are colored an ebony-black. When in their vicinity, it is said that temperatures plummet below zero, creating a frozen veil of mystery. Howling to the sky, they eviscerate prey with their horns of ice.
Kinship Skill: Phantasmal Horn
This new Monster Hunter Stories 2 patch also comes with a sizable list of bug fixes and tweaks.
- Adjusted some monster voices.
- Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.
- Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.
- Improved stability to address an issue where the story's final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.
- Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red's appearance after altering your Rider's appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.
- Fixed an issue where Palamute's scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.
- Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth's icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.
The future roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2 includes a fourth update due in late September, which will introduce the popular Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, and a fifth update scheduled for October featuring Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter