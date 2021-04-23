Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin PC Requirements Unveiled; Pre-Order Now Open

The turn-based RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9th. CAPCOM has now shared more details through a dedicated Steam page, where fans can already pre-order the game, priced at €59.99. A Deluxe Edition is priced at €71.23 (when factoring the current 5% discount) and includes Ena's Outfit: Kuan Coat, Rider's Layered Armor: Razewing Armor Alpha ＆ Beta, Rider's Hairstyle: Spiky Nergal, Navirou's Outfits: Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei Costumes and Sticker Sets: Adventure Buddies 2 & 3.

Both versions of the game, if pre-ordered, will provide the Kamura Maiden Outfit pre-order bonus for the character Ena. This outfit lets you dress Ena in the same way as she appears in Monster Hunter Rise.

The Steam page also lists the full system requirements for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which are really modest. Check them out below.