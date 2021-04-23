Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin PC Requirements Unveiled; Pre-Order Now Open
The turn-based RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9th. CAPCOM has now shared more details through a dedicated Steam page, where fans can already pre-order the game, priced at €59.99. A Deluxe Edition is priced at €71.23 (when factoring the current 5% discount) and includes Ena's Outfit: Kuan Coat, Rider's Layered Armor: Razewing Armor Alpha ＆ Beta, Rider's Hairstyle: Spiky Nergal, Navirou's Outfits: Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei Costumes and Sticker Sets: Adventure Buddies 2 & 3.
Both versions of the game, if pre-ordered, will provide the Kamura Maiden Outfit pre-order bonus for the character Ena. This outfit lets you dress Ena in the same way as she appears in Monster Hunter Rise.
The Steam page also lists the full system requirements for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which are really modest. Check them out below.
A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.
You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power.
Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System RequirementsMINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA®GeForce® GTX 650 / 2GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 28 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher)
- Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your selected graphic quality, you must go to Options > Graphics and decrease the resolution or adjust the quality setting. An internet connection is required for product activation.RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA®GeForce® GTX 760 / 2GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 28 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher)
- Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. An internet connection is required for product activation.
