Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trial Version Out Now on PC

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is now officially out on both Nintendo Switch and PC. While Nintendo Switch users could get their hands on a trial version of the game as early as, the demo for PC has just launched on Steam. It'll let you play the opening portion of the game for free, and save data from the demo can be carried over to the full version if you do choose to purchase the game.

The second installment in the Monster Hunter Stories spinoff series, Wings of Ruin received an 8 out of 10 from our reviewer Kai.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Review – A New Breed of Monstie Hunting

The Monster Hunter Stories spinoff series personally feels like the sort of title you buy for a kid brother that is fascinated with watching grandiose hunts against elder dragons and wants to join in on the adventure. It's streamlined down to the basics in a way that appeals to both JRPG and Monster Hunter apprentices while retaining the core aspects in a meaningful way. It may not be a proper substitute for a mainline Monster Hunter title but absolutely stands on its own as a unique and rewarding challenge. Geared towards a younger or perhaps less experienced player base, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin carves off a big piece of hunting joy while trimming away the fat.

The first free post-launch update is coming next week when CAPCOM is going to add the fan-favorite Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise (released this March on Nintendo Switch, due in early 2022 for PC) as a ridable 'Monstie'. Five additional updates have been already confirmed to be available by October, featuring new Monsties like Hellblade Glavenus, Boltreaver Astalos, Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, Dreadking Rathalos, and Molten Tigrex. Naturally, these updates will also introduce new and difficult quests that will provide Riders with materials useful to craft powerful equipment.