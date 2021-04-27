Monster Hunter Stories 2 Drops a Dramatic New Story Trailer and Combat System Details

This morning Capcom dropped a ton of new info for Monster Hunter fans, including what to expect from Monster Hunter Rise’s 2.0 update, and more relevant to us at the moment, new details about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. First up, we have a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2, which provides a better look at some of the characters and competing factions you’ll encounter in the game. Check it out for yourself, below.

A little confused? Here’s Capcom’s description of what you just saw…

After assuming the role of a young Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters, players will encounter Lilia and Reverto, who will return from the original Monster Hunter Stories. The duo are on a mission to capture your companion Razewing Ratha before it can awaken its destructive power foretold in the prophecy of the Wings of Ruin. Hot on their heels are a group of Hunters and Riders who seek to capture Razewing Ratha for their own nefarious purposes.

The full Monster Hunter Digital Event also included some more details about how Monster Hunter Stories 2’s strategic turn-based combat system will work.

While the three attack types of Power, Speed and Technical return from Monster Hunter Stories, aspiring Monster Riders must also master using the correct weapon type, element, and skills to overcome increasingly imposing threats. By learning the fighting style of individual monsters, players can counter incoming attacks by selecting the correct attack type. Additionally, they can stop enemy monsters in their tracks by targeting and breaking specific body parts, as well as team up with their Monstie to perform powerful Double Attacks. Riders can also join forces with their Monsties and other Battle Buddy characters to unleash devastating Kinship Attacks that can change the flow of battle.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on PC and Switch on July 9. You can get more details on the game’s Deluxe edition here and PC requirements here.