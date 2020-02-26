Microsoft introduced us to its first dual-screen devices called Surface Duo and Neo back in October. Scheduled for a public release in the holiday season of 2020, Surface Duo features two screens, a "revolutionary" 360° hinge, and new Android experiences promising to bring "together the best of Microsoft and Android to reimagine productivity on the go."

While we can't wait to get our hands on this hopefully revolutionary product, right now rumors and leaks are all we got. Today, a new video got leaked giving us a peek into a new feature called Peek.

Coronavirus Fears Push Microsoft to Cancel Events in Singapore, Taipei, and Other Cities

Surface Duo's Peek feature allows users to check notifications without having to fully unfold their devices. Saving time and effort (because we are lazy...), when you get a new notification, you can open the device slightly to have a look at the notifications and even scroll through them without having to completely unfold it.

The video was shared by a regular Microsoft "leakster" WalkingCat on Twitter. The leaked Surface Duo video shows Android notifications on the right-hand display that can be easily viewed or dismissed without completely opening the device. This seems like an easier software solution than to have an outer display for notifications, like those seen on Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Z Flip.

The Windows maker recently enabled developers to start testing their apps on Windows 10X that will power Surface Neo and other dual-screen devices. Hopefully, we will get to learn more about this new era of dual-screen devices at Microsoft's Build conference in May, if it doesn't get cancelled as well.

Products mentioned in this post Galaxy Fold

USD 1949.98 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.