New Compatibility Hold: Microsoft and Intel Report a Fresh Windows 10 Bug Affecting v2004 and v20H2

Microsoft has confirmed another bug that impacts Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) and the recently released October 2020 Update (version 20H2). The problem causes a blue error screen when a user tries to plug in a Thunderbolt NVMe SSD.

"Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues when Windows 10, version 2004 or Windows 10, version 20H2 are using a Thunderbolt NVMe Solid State Disk (SSD)," the Windows maker wrote.

On affected devices, when plugging in a Thunderbolt NVMe SSD you might receive a stop error with a blue screen and "DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) An illegal DMA operation was attempted by a driver being verified." Affected Windows 10 devices will have at least one Thunderbolt port.

Microsoft added that it has applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected drivers or firmware from being offered this year's two Windows 10 feature updates, version 2004 and version 20H2. The company also advised against manually updating the impacted devices to these versions of the operating system.

As reported earlier, the rollout process of this year's Windows 10 feature updates seems to be slower than usual with many devices still waiting for the company to offer them version 2004 months after its public release. The company has also throttled the delivery of its latest Windows 10 version 20H2, with only a few getting the update notification through Windows Update. This is why more users are now opting to download the ISO files and make the upgrade manually. However, it is strongly advised to check the list of known Windows 10 bugs before doing so to make sure your device won't face any problems after the update.