With this year's two Windows 10 feature updates, Microsoft has been more cautious than before, delivering new versions to small batches of users. Some still haven't seen the Windows 10 version 2004, publicly released in May, made available to them via Windows Update. This means that more users are now trying to skip the Windows Update process and get the new version through ISO files.
However, it turns out that may not be the best route to get the latest Windows 10 October 2020 Update - at least not at the moment. Microsoft has updated the list of known issues affecting latest version 20H2 with a new problem.
Titled as "Certificates may not be present after updating to a newer version of Windows 10," the Windows maker explains that if a user upgrades to a new version using ISO files, "system and user certificates might be lost." This doesn't happen to everyone, as the problem affects devices that have installed cumulative updates "released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later."
Affected Windows 10 versions include:
- Windows 10, version 20H2
- Windows 10, version 2004
- Windows 10, version 1909
- Windows 10, version 1903
- Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 2004; Windows Server, version 1909; Windows Server, version 1903
Microsoft said it's working on a fix and promises to provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks. The company has suggested users who are already facing this issue to roll back to their previous versions.
Complete error report of this latest Windows 10 20H2 issue
System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later integrated. This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated.
Note Devices using Windows Update for Business or that connect directly to Windows Update are not impacted. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the feature update, including the latest LCU, without any extra steps.
Workaround: If you have already encountered this issue on your device, you can mitigate it within the uninstall window by going back to your previous version of Windows using the instructions here. The uninstall window might be 10 or 30 days depending on the configuration of your environment and the version you’re updating to. You will then need to update to the later version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment. Note Within the uninstall window, you can increase the number of days you have to go back to your previous version of Windows 10 by using the DISM command /Set-OSUninstallWindow. You must make this change before the default uninstall window has lapsed. For more information, see DISM operating system uninstall command-line options.
