With this year's two Windows 10 feature updates, Microsoft has been more cautious than before, delivering new versions to small batches of users. Some still haven't seen the Windows 10 version 2004, publicly released in May, made available to them via Windows Update. This means that more users are now trying to skip the Windows Update process and get the new version through ISO files.

However, it turns out that may not be the best route to get the latest Windows 10 October 2020 Update - at least not at the moment. Microsoft has updated the list of known issues affecting latest version 20H2 with a new problem.

Titled as "Certificates may not be present after updating to a newer version of Windows 10," the Windows maker explains that if a user upgrades to a new version using ISO files, "system and user certificates might be lost." This doesn't happen to everyone, as the problem affects devices that have installed cumulative updates "released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later."

Affected Windows 10 versions include:

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 2004; Windows Server, version 1909; Windows Server, version 1903

Microsoft said it's working on a fix and promises to provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks. The company has suggested users who are already facing this issue to roll back to their previous versions.

Complete error report of this latest Windows 10 20H2 issue