Since the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004 earlier this year, Microsoft has chosen to be more upfront about what issues to expect from a new feature update. While this helps in reducing dread over the new update, it also makes users question why would the company not remove these issues before the public release.

In the case of Windows 10 October 2020 Update, it seems like version 20H2 is inheriting the issues of version 2004 that are yet to be resolved.

Here is the current list of Windows 10 October 2020 Update known issues

1- When installing incorrectly formatted third-party drivers, you might receive an error (Tagged as Resolved)

When installing a third-party driver, you might receive the error, “Windows can’t verify the publisher of this driver software”. You may also see the error “No signature was present in the subject” when attempting to view the signature properties using Windows Explorer. This issue occurs when one or more of the following is present in a driver package: an improperly formatted catalog file is identified during validation by Windows. Starting with this release, Windows will require the validity of DER encoded PKCS#7 content in catalog files. Catalogs files must be signed per section 11.6 of describing DER-encoding for SET OF members in X.690.

a driver catalog file extension is not one of the supported extensions.

Microsoft has recommended users to contact the driver vendor or device manufacturer (OEM) and ask them for an updated driver to correct the issue.

2- Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers (Tagged as Investigating)

Synaptics and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Conexant or Synaptics audio devices and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen during or after updating to Windows 10, version 2004. The affected driver will be named Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have versions 8.65.47.53, 8.65.56.51, or 8.66.0.0 through 8.66.89.00 for chdrt64.sys or chdrt32.sys.

This issue is coming from version 2004. The Windows maker said that it has applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers. Microsoft added that it's working with Synaptics "on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release."

3- Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers (Tagged as Investigating)

Synaptics and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Conexant ISST audio driver and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant ISST audio driver might receive an error or experience issues while installing the update or after the device has updated. The affected driver will be named Conexant ISST Audio or Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have file name uci64a96.dll through uci64a231.dll and a file version lower than 7.231.3.0.

Similar to above issue, currently causing a safeguard hold for affected devices.

4- Issues when using Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages (Tagged as Mitigated)

Users of the Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages might experience issues when attempting various tasks. Input may have issues, you may receive unexpected results or you may be unable to enter text.

Workaround steps are shared in this support document.