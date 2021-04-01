Kingston Launches the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston has launched the NV1 NVMe SSD, which features three different capacities ranging from 500GB all the way up to 2TB. This NVMe features a single-sided design which is ideal for small-form-factor PCs and Laptops. This SSD series is currently available for purchase with the 500GB model priced at $63.70, the 1 TB model featuring a price of $115.70, and the 2 TB model priced at $224.90. This variety of pricing models ensure that gamers can buy the model that fits within their budget.

The NV1 NVMe SSD series has already launched on Kingston's website with three different models, but each featuring the same performance!

The NV1 NVMe SSD is currently available for purchase from their website and features three different capacities. These three different capacities are 500 GB, 1 TB, and a 2 TB model, ensuring that one of these models will fit into your PC's building budget! All of these models have the same weight of 7 grams, which is incredibly light, and the PCIe 3.0 x4 lanes interface ensures widespread compatibility with a large variety of motherboards.

GIGABYTE Introduces the AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD

These drives use the M.2 2280 form factor that allows users to save space in their PC case due to the smaller size and the fact that these drives attach directly to the motherboard, rather than using a 2.5" or a 3.5" mounting location.

For durability, the 500 GB model is rated for 120 TBW (Terabytes Written), the 1 TB model is rated for 240 TBW, and the 2 TB model is rated for 480 TBW. The high endurance alongside the large operating temperature range of 0°C up to 70°C, ensures that in various environments and with little maintenance, these drives will continue to operate at maximum efficiency!

The NV1 NVMe SSDs all feature the same read and write speeds which are 2,100 MB/s read speed, and a 1,700 MB/s write speed which can allow for faster bootup times for Windows or other applications. These drives come with a limited 3-year warranty with free technical support to ensure buyers that these drives should last a considerable amount of time.

These drives are currently available for purchase, with a price of $63.70, $115.70, and $224.90 for the 500 GB model, 1 TB model, and the 2 TB model, respectively.