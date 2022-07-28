Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Boost Course Pass Wave 2 to be Released on August 4

The second wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Boost Course Pass release date has been announced. This wave will bring eight additional courses to the game and will be available for all users to purchase come August 4, 2022. This wave of courses will also see an entirely new track known as the Sky-High Sundae.

Here's the full list of tracks that will be added during the Boost Course Pass Wave 2 update:

Sky-High Sundae (Original)

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Snow Land (Mario Kart Super CIrcuit)

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

A video showing off the upcoming tracks in the Booster Course Pass can be seen below:

The Mario Kart 8 Boost Course Pass is a collection of 48 “remastered” tracks from the series’ long history that will be delivered throughout 2022 and 2023. The tracks will be added in 6 waves, each consisting of 8 tracks, with the first of these waves including memorable favorites such as Choco Mountain and Tokyo Blur.

Not too long ago, it was confirmed that players would be able to play the courses locally so long as one person in your group has bought the pass. Even more generously, tracks will be added to the Random online selection after a few days, allowing anybody to play them, even if they don't know somebody who owns the Boost Course Pass.

The Second Wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Boost Course Pass will be available for all Nintendo Switch users on August 4. Players can buy all 48 of the additional courses for $24.99. However, if you own the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll be able to access both this and the previous Wave content at no additional cost. It's also been confirmed that Sky-High Sundae will be added to Mario Kart Tour at a later date.