Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Adds Favorites, but no All-New Tracks

Start your engines, because Nintendo is rolling out more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe content in time for Christmas. The 48-track Booster Course Pass unleashes Wave 3 in December, adding eight new courses to the game’s lineup. These include a number of favorites, including Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and the version of Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7.

Unfortunately, what the upcoming Booster Course Pack update won't have are any all-new tracks. The first two waves included one original course each – Ninja Hideaway in Wave 1 and Sky-High Sundae in Wave 2. The lack of any new tracks is disappointing, but again, the selection of classics is pretty solid, and it seems like the visuals may have been upgraded a bit following criticism of the first two waves. But hey, enough of my preamble! Check out the new course for yourself, below.

I know Mario Kart 8 is older than old at this point, but man, the latest courses still look fun! Here are some official descriptions of the upcoming tracks…

Rock Cup

London Loop –Leave your rivals gobsmacked as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this course, inspired by England’s capital, originating from Mario Kart Tour.

Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit.

Alpine Pass – Careful, sharp turns and boulders abound on this high-altitude course from Mario Kart 7.

Maple Treeway – Leap through the beautiful fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii.

Moon Cup

Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS.

Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course that first appeared in Mario Kart Tour and features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore.

Rainbow Road – Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 for Nintendo 3DS.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Can be played on Nintendo Switch. The third wave of the Booster Course Pass will arrive on December 7.