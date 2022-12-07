Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Adds Custom Items; Course Pack 3 Now Available

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pack has seen two waves of eight DLC courses released for the game. The $25 DLC adds classic tracks from previous games (like Maple Treeway from Wii), and some tracks from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, and is set to release its third track pack today (of six total).

That said, there’s also something else included in this update, usable in offline and “certain” online modes. After installing the update, players will now be able to choose directly what items can and cannot appear in item boxes. You can view Nintendo Europe’s tweet revealing this feature below.

With Custom Items in #MarioKart 8 Deluxe, you can even allocate specific items to each team in Team Races and Battles. Question is, which team gets the Spiny Shell?! Download the free update and try it out today! pic.twitter.com/dQinsgzzJf — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 7, 2022

This feature will also apply to Team Races, allowing you to allocate items to be used by one team, the other, or not at all. Quite obviously, this could spell absolute mayhem for multiplayer matches in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as you could theoretically do a Blue Shells-only match just to sport an example.

Curiously, though, when you look at the Item Box menu, you can see two empty slots, almost as if other items were meant to be there. That’s purely speculative right now, but it’d be interesting to see more items added to the game; people have been using this same item lineup for eight years at this point. The item box choice update is free; you don’t need to buy the $25 DLC to access it.

What you do need the Booster Course Pack for, instead, are the eight new tracks added to the game today. Those tracks are as follows:

Rock Cup London Loop (from Mario Kart Tour) Boo Lake (from Mario Kart: Super Circuit) Rock Rock Mountain (from Mario Kart 7) Maple Treeway (from Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup Berlin Byways (from Mario kart Tour) Peach Gardens (from Mario Kart DS) Merry Mountain (new release) Rainbow Road (from Mario Kart 7)



We’ll continue to update as more information on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC, updates, and more is released. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now on Nintendo Switch.