Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Leak Reveals Unannounced DLC Courses, Cups

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has just received the first eight new courses that are part of the Booster Course Pass, and the new patch's files include information on yet to be announced courses and cups.

As reported on Twitter by @MrNantendo, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe banner that has been discovered in the game's files features images of yet to be announced tracks. Among them are Syndney Sprint and LA Laps from Mario Kart Tour, Mario Circuit and Vanilla Lake from Super Mario Kart, Koopa Cape and Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, and others.

Rainbow Road 3DS, Vanilla Lake and New York Minute as well. Maybe a Wario Stadium — Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie (@MrNantendo) March 18, 2022

Even though not all of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass courses have been revealed by the banner, we have a pretty good idea from which games the unannounced courses will be lifted from, thanks to @fishguy6564.

Here is a showcase of all the cups with potential prefixes. We have not confirmed if it is grabbing this information from garbage data. pic.twitter.com/3yW46Ms1D5 — Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The first eight new courses from the Booster Course Pass are also available right now worldwide.