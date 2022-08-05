Menu
Mario Kart 8’s Next Booster Course Pass Cups Possibly Revealed by Dataminers

Nathan Birch
Aug 5, 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

The latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass tracks just dropped yesterday, but thanks to dataminers, we may already the content of the game’s next two cups. According to YouTuber BL, a number of brief snippets of music can now be found in Mario Kart 8 following the most recent update.

These are likely “prefetch” files – short bits of music designed to play while the game fetches the full track. Here the list of tunes that have been found…

  • London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Peach Gardens (DS)
  • Boo Lake/ Broken Pier (GBA)
  • Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)
  • Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Waluigi Stadium/Wario Colosseum (Game Cube)
  • Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Rainbow Road (3DS)
  • Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart  Tour)
  • Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Sunset Wilds (GBA)
  • Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Maple Treeway (Wii)

This becomes even more interesting when you combine this list with a previous leak, which indicated which games the tracks from upcoming Booster Course Pass cups originally came from. They largely match up with the list of tunes above, at least for the first eight entries or so. So, that means there’s a solid chance that this is what we can look forward to from the next Course Pass update…

Rock Cup

  • London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Peach Gardens (DS)
  • Boo Lake/ Broken Pier (GBA)
  • Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)

Moon Cup

  • Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Waluigi Stadium/Wario Colosseum (Game Cube)
  • Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Rainbow Road (3DS)

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt until we get actual confirmation from Nintendo. In the meantime, you can get the lowdown on the just-released Booster Course Pass track here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can be played on Nintendo Switch. The Booster Course Pass will set you back $25 or you can access its contents with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

