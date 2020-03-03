Mario Kart Tour for iPhone Getting Real-Time Multiplayer Mode on March 8

Nintendo has recently announced that Super Mario Kart Tour on iOS will be adding real-time multiplayer support next week. The update is scheduled to go live on March 8 at 8 PM PT, so do keep a lookout for the update. What the update will bring is that you will be able to race against your friends as well as other Mario Kart players from around the world. Scroll down below for more details on the update.

Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Mode to Arrive Next Week With Three Options

As mentioned earlier, Mario Kart Tour players will be able to race against seven of your friends as well as other players on the platform logged in from all over the world. in total, there will be three new multiplayer options for users: With Friends or Others Nearby, Gold Races, and Standard Race.

Apple Won’t Let Villains Use iPhones in Movies, According to Knives Out Director

Here's how Nintendo describes the upcoming addition:

Race against players worldwide to raise your grade under rules that change daily in Standard Races and Gold Races. When racing friends or others nearby, Rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more.

The multiplayer update for Mario Kart Tour has been in the beta phase since December of last year and required users to have a Gold Pass subscription. However, once the update starts rolling out, it will be available for all players irrespective if they are Gold Pass subscribers or not. However, for Gold Pass Races, a subscription fee of $4.99 per month will be required. Once the subscription is in place, it will also unlock the fastest 200cc car in the game. This will allow users to race against top tier players on the title.

Multiplayer for #MarioKartTour comes out on Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! You can compete against seven other players, whether they're in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/IRwBONq560 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) March 3, 2020

Nintendo released the Mario Kart Tour last year in September and it crossed the 10.1 million downloads mark on the first day of launch. It has been a huge success for the company and adding real-time multiplayer options would simply make things more enticing.

Do you have Mario Kart Tour on your iPhone or iPad? What are your thoughts on the multiplayer option coming to the mix?