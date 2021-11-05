Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Will Continue to Get “Improved and Expanded”; Total Online Subscriptions Reach 32 Millions

The Nintendo Switch Online service and the Expansion Pack tier will continue to get improved and expanded in the future, Nintendo revealed in its latest Corporate Management Briefing.

The briefing also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch Online service reached 32 million subscribers as of September 2021, so a few days before the Expansion Pack tier launched. The last known figure was 26 million as of September 2020, so the service has seen an increase of 6 million subscribers in one year.

Going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers.

The Expansion Pack tier, which launched last month, gives subscribers access to select Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games as well as free access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise, which launched today worldwide. The emulation of Nintendo 64 games is far from being the best we have ever seen, so hopefully, some emulation improvements will be part of the improvements and expansion plans Nintendo confirmed today.

More information on the Nintendo Switch Online service can be found on Nintendo's official website.