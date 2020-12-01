MagSafe Duo Charger Could Launch on December 17, as per Switzerland Online Store

Even though we know the price and specifications of Apple's MagSafe Duo charger, it is still unclear as to when it will actually be available. Thanks to a listing by an online store in Switzerland, it seems that MagSafe Duo will be available for shipping or pick-up starting December 17.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Digitec Galaxus, an Apple Authorized Reseller in Switzerland, has listed the MagSafe Duo charger's shipping and pick up date between December 17 and December 24. Although 9to5Mac saw the date as December 21, it has since changed to the aforementioned dates. Based on these shipping estimates, It is highly likely that Apple will also make the MagSafe Duo charger available in its online and retail stores between the same timeframe. However, it is also possible that the release date is just a placeholder and could change again.

Apple has also listed the MagSafe Duo charger on its website here, but it cannot be pre-ordered yet, neither does it show a release date.

The MagSafe Duo charger, announced alongside the new iPhone 12 line-up, will allow users to wirelessly charge an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. However, it will also not ship with a charger, which users will have to purchase separately. It has also been discovered that the MagSafe Duo charger will not charge iPhone 12 at 15W charging speed, but rather at 14W, as long as a 27W charger is used. This increases the total cost of the $129 MagSafe Duo charger as Apple's 30W USB-C charger costs $49.

Apple also sells a standalone MagSafe charger, but it can only be used to wirelessly charge iPhone 12 at 15W, or older iPhones at 7.5W speed.

