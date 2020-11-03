iPhone 12 mini Is Limited to 12W When Being Charged Using MagSafe, Support Documentation States

The iPhone 12 mini might sport the same 5nm A14 Bionic and the same Lightning port as the remaining members of the iPhone 12 series, but it’s not just the compact form fact of the 5.4-inch handset that separates it from the rest of the models. It’s also the maximum wattage support when connected via MagSafe. In a recently updated support document, the iPhone 12 mini will only support up to 12W peak power delivery when being topped up using a MagSafe Charger.

Remaining iPhone 12 Models Can Be Charged up to 15W Using MagSafe

According to the support documentation, the iPhone 12 mini will only support 12W of charging through a USB-C Power Delivery adapter that is rated at the 9V/2.03A specifications. Then again, Apple’s support document also mentions that the maximum supported wattage will depend on other factors, with the details mentioned below.

“The MagSafe Charger is designed to negotiate the max power up to 9 volt (V) and 3 amp (A) with a USB PD-compatible power adapter. MagSafe will dynamically optimize power delivered to the iPhone. The power delivered to the iPhone 12 at any moment will vary depending on various factors, including temperature and system activity.”

This might be disappointing for lots of customers because unlike the iPhone 12 mini, the other iPhone 12 models can receive a peak charge of 15W when using the MagSafe Charger and through a USB-C Power Delivery adapter at or above the 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A specifications. However, that 12W support that Apple has mentioned for this 5.4-inch model, it can quickly reduce to 7.5W, depending on what you have connected to it.

Coming back to the support document, it states that if you have Lightning accessories such as wired EarPods connected to the iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W instead of 12W. Apple states this reduction in the total wattage is being done as the company is complying with regulatory standards.

For customers that aren’t aware of MagSafe, it’s a new feature based on previous technology that allows magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging. It’s currently available for $39, and if you’re interested in pre-ordering the iPhone 12 mini, do note that those will go live on November 6, which is a Friday.

