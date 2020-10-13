Apple Introduces MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12 Lineup – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Apple has just annpunced the iPhone 12 series and as expected Apple has announced four models, each with an OLED panel and A14 Bionic chipset. This year's models are now boxier in terms of design and the 'Pro' models now boast bigger displays. However, one of the most prominent additions is the introduction of MagSafe charging. The new feature is available to work on the new iPhone 12 models only and to further enhance the functionality, the company has launched new MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 series.

Apple Announces New MagSafe Cases for the iPhone 12 Lineup and New Chargers

MagSafe technology integrated with cases will allow them to automatically snap onto the smartphones. This will make the application very easy. In addition to this, the new charging accessories will also be able to take advantage of MagSafe technology. This will also allow the wireless chargers to list snap in their position, making it possible to deliver charging speeds up to 15W.

Download the New iPhone 12 Wallpapers for Any Device

Take note that the accessories are not available for purchase just yet. You can order them at the same time when pre-orders go live. What this means is that you will be able to pre-order the cases this Friday for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. For the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, pre-orders for the MagSafe cases will go live on November 6.

As for the accessories, there is a Silicone Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. For the color options, you can choose Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus, Pink Citrus, Green, Black, White, and (PRODUCT)Red. The cases are available for $49.

The same cases with MagSafe are available for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The color options are the same and the price is also kept the same at $49.

iPhone 12 Pricing, Pre-Order and Availability Details – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

There is also a Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max available at $49. Other than this, Apple also added a new accessory to the mix this year - the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe which is priced at $59. It comes on California Poppy. Saddle Brown, Black, and Baltic Blue. The accessory will hold your credit cards on the back of your iPhone 12. It is not available to buy just yet but you can pre-order it on Friday.

The MagSafe charger itself is priced at $39 and the MagSafe Duo is also announced but currently unavailable on Apple's website. The MagSafe Duo will allow you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

What are your thoughts on Apple bringing back MagSafe charging with the iPhone 12? Let us know in the comments.