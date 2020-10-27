MagSafe Charger Requires Apple’s 20W Power Adapter to Charge iPhone 12 at Full 15W Speed

Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are all the hype these days. Moreover, we're all enjoying the positive reviews as of now. Alongside the iPhone 12 models, Apple also unveiled a new MagSafe charger that magnetically connects to the back of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 models feature magnets alongside the charging coil arranged in concentric circles. Apple promised 15W of charging speed from the MagSafe charger. However, it comes with a twist. For the MagSafe to deliver full-speed charging at 15W, Apple requires you to use its 20W power adapter which it sells separately.

You Need Apple's 20W Power Adapter With MagSafe Charger In Order To Get Full 15W Speed

Normally, you would get 7.5W of Qi wireless charging speed at maximum on the iPhone for which you can use any compatible wireless charger. However, in order to get the 15W MagSafe charging speed, you are required to buy Apple's 20W power adapter. Apple's new MagSafe charger is available to buy at $39 and the 20W power adapter is sold separately for $19. At this point in time, only Apple's 20W power adapter is compatible with MagSafe charging that delivers 15W of charging speed.

The test was conducted by Aaron Zollo of Zollotech and the YouTuber tried several 20W third-party power adapters in order to check if anyone of them delivered the same 15W charging speed. As it turns out, only Apple's 20W power adapter is compatible with the MagSafe charger. As soon as you connect Apple's $19 20W power adapter with the MagSafe wireless charger, your iPhone 12 will charge at 15W.

As tested, if you have the older 18W charger from Apple, you will be able to wireless charge at 13W. Any other power adapter that offers more than 20W was also not able to charge more than 10W, including the 96W power adapter. Possibly in the near future, third-party manufacturers will need to come up with new options that use Apple's standards so that they can be compatible with MagSafe charger's full potential. Check out the video below for more details.

If you connect Apple's 20W adapter with the MagSafe charger and use it on older iPhone models, you will get 5W of wireless charging speeds. On the Android front, the MagSafe wireless charger was delivering 1.5W of speeds which is as good as nothing. Hence, if you're looking to get the best wireless charging speeds of 15W on your new iPhone 12, use Apple's 20W power adapter and MagSafe charger.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as we hear it. Moreover, we will let you guys know as soon as third-party chargers with appropriate compatibility are available.