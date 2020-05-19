Mafia Trilogy Listing Reveals Pricing and Details; Mafia 2 Definitive Edition Gameplay Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

The recently announced Mafia Trilogy was briefly listed on the official Australian PS Store, as well as the definitive editions of Mafia 2 and 3.

After numerous rumors over the last month, 2K Games dropped a teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy last week, with more to be officially announced later today. As revealed through the official Microsoft Store, however, we know that the original Mafia is getting a full remake and that Mafia II will be a remastered version of the game, supposedly releasing later today.

Mafia: Trilogy Finally Announced [Update: Original Game Getting a Full Remake]

Another store has now leaked additional details about the Mafia games, including pricing and availability. In addition, Mafia 2 Definitive Edition gameplay has leaked.

Mafia II and III Definitive Editions are available now on PS4 in Australia for ~$30 USD each

Mafia: Trilogy, which includes both + the remake of Mafia I out on Aug. 28, is available for ~$60

Mafia Trilogy and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition Listing

As said, the Australian PlayStation Store briefly listed Mafia Trilogy with a price tag of AUD $99,95, which converts to $60USD. Included in the Trilogy is the full remake of the original Mafia alongside the definitive editions of both 2 and 3.

As for these definitive editions, the ‘new’ edition of Mafia 3 doesn’t come with any enhancements, but merely comes with a token to download all of the released DLC for free. We've included a leaked announcement trailer for this version.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

Mafia 2 is the more interesting installment to receive a definitive edition as this game wasn’t released on the current-gen consoles (although it is available through PS Now). The listing for Mafia 2: Definitive Edition has now been removed from the Australian PS Store, but some actually managed to buy and download it. As expected, leaked gameplay of this title has already surfaced online, but going by this PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay, it’s not a complete remaster.

Check out the gameplay footage for yourself down below (courtesy of Video GMZ):

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition are expected to become available later today. 2K Games will officially reveal more details about Mafia: Trilogy later today – although pretty much all of the details have already leaked.

Following the announcement of Mafia Trilogy last week, the director and writer on the original Mafia, Daniel Vávra, said that he knew nothing about the Mafia Remake and added that he doesn't expect from it anyway.