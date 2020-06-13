Mafia: Definitive Edition Trailer Shows Impressive New Cutscenes, Driving Being Improved

After weeks of leaks and rumors, 2K finally unveiled Mafia: Trilogy last month, and much to everyone’s surprise, Mafia: Definitive Edition is actually a full on remake of the original PS2 game. Unfortunately, aside from a few screenshots, 2K hasn’t shown us much of Mafia: DE…until now. Today during the PC Gaming Show, we got a new Mafia: DE trailer, which shows off the game’s impressive new cinematic cutscenes. Check it out, below.

Looking pretty damn slick! Mafia: Definitive Edition is being developed by Hangar 13, and the studio’s boss Haden Blackman insists everything about the original PS2 game is being rethought and remade from the ground up…

Everything was rebuilt. Every asset, every cinematic was reshot, all the gameplay was completely redone. We've kept all the same big beats from the original game, the story is the same for the most part, all the big plot points are there, all the missions are represented, but everything was completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Special attention is reportedly being paid to driving, which was rather clunky-feeling in the original Mafia. Streets will now be easier to navigate, but watch out, the cops are more attention and the world is more crowded in the remake too.

You can buy Mafia: Trilogy now on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PS4, which will get you immediate access to Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available on August 28 alongside a physical edition of Mafia: Trilogy. All three games can also be purchased individually. Mafia II and Mafia III will be coming to Stadia and the Epic Games Store at a later date. Mafia: DE will cost you $40, Mafia II and Mafia III will set you back $30, while Mafia: Trilogy is $60, obviously representing by far the best deal.