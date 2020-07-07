Mafia: Definitive Edition Delayed Due to COVID-19, Gameplay Reveal Coming This Month

2K Games revealed Mafia: Trilogy earlier this year, which consists of a full remake of the original Mafia and remasters of Mafia II and Mafia III. Mafia: Definitive Edition has yet to be released, but the Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions are out, and unfortunately, they haven’t been particularly well-received. Mafia II: DE was particularly rife with glaring issues and bugs. Understandably, this has cast a bit of a pall over Mafia: DE – would developer Hangar 13’s full remake be similarly rushed and buggy?

Well, hopefully that won’t be the case, as 2K Games is pushing the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition back a month for extra polishing…

Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience. From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: DE the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.

Bummed you won’t be playing the Mafia: DE this summer? Well, 2K is promising to ease the pain with an extended gameplay first look on July 22. In the meantime, you can check out a quick teaser, featuring some very moody lighting and weather effects, below.

You can buy Mafia: Trilogy now on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PS4, which will get you immediate access to Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available on September 25 alongside a physical edition of Mafia: Trilogy. All three games can also be purchased individually. Mafia II and Mafia III will be coming to Stadia and the Epic Games Store at a later date. Mafia: DE will cost you $40, Mafia II and Mafia III will set you back $30, while Mafia: Trilogy is $60, obviously representing by far the best deal.