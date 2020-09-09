Mafia: Definitive Edition PC System Requirements Reported

Mafia: Definitive Edition is scheduled to hit PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 25th, having suffered a one-month delay from its original August 28th date.

With the launch so close, YouTuber TripleADigest was apparently able to get from 2K the PC system requirements, which we've listed below.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Showcases the Remade City of Lost Heaven in a New Trailer

Minimum requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit Intel CPU: i5-2500K AMD CPU: AMD FX-8120 RAM: 6GB AMD GPU: Radeon R9 280X Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 770 Video Memory: 2GB HDD: 50GB (Free space) Recommended requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit Intel CPU: i7-3770 AMD CPU: AMD FX-8350 4.0GHZ RAM: 16GB AMD GPU: Radeon RX 5700 Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 Video Memory: 4GB HDD: 50GB (Free space)

TripleADigest also said that there won't be a demo available for Mafia: Definitive Edition. The same was true for Mafia III at launch, but then 2K did release one eventually.

Our Dave got his hands on a preview build of Mafia: Definitive Edition recently, enjoying his time in the remade Lost Heaven.