Mafia: Definitive Edition PC System Requirements Reported

3 hours ago
Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is scheduled to hit PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 25th, having suffered a one-month delay from its original August 28th date.

With the launch so close, YouTuber TripleADigest was apparently able to get from 2K the PC system requirements, which we've listed below.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Showcases the Remade City of Lost Heaven in a New Trailer

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Intel CPU: i5-2500K

AMD CPU: AMD FX-8120

RAM: 6GB

AMD GPU: Radeon R9 280X

Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 770

Video Memory: 2GB

HDD: 50GB (Free space)

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Intel CPU: i7-3770

AMD CPU: AMD FX-8350 4.0GHZ

RAM: 16GB

AMD GPU: Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 1080

Video Memory: 4GB

HDD: 50GB (Free space)

TripleADigest also said that there won't be a demo available for Mafia: Definitive Edition. The same was true for Mafia III at launch, but then 2K did release one eventually.

Our Dave got his hands on a preview build of Mafia: Definitive Edition recently, enjoying his time in the remade Lost Heaven.

[...] the fact is that these complaints are incredibly minor, there is still plenty of time for fixes and improvements, and even in the current PC build of the game, I find myself incredibly pleased and impressed overall.

The Mafia series has been troubled recently. Not all critics were fond of Mafia III, and the less said about the Mafia II Definitive Edition, the better. But Mafia Definitive Edition is a true return to form. The story is engaging, the cutscenes are beautiful, and I find myself far more interested in the series than I ever have been before. If you, like me, haven't really found yourself interested in the Mafia series in recent years, then this might be the game to change your mind. Without a doubt, Mafia: Definitive Edition is the next open-world game I'll be finishing.

