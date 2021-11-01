PlayStation Now Adds Mafia: Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy IX and More in November

Sony has now revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in November, and it’s looking like a pretty solid month. PS Now subscribers can get their hands on Mafia: Definitive Edition as a limited-time “blockbuster” title, along with some welcome permanent additions, including Final Fantasy IX, Celeste, and more.

Here are some more details on the new PS Plus additions:

Mafia: Definitive Edition (available until February 28, 2022) The Definitive Edition faithfully recreates the organised crime epic with expanded story plus gameplay and visual improvements. Rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era, experiencing a faithfully recreated 1930’s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore. Totally Reliable Delivery Service Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you’ll be knocked out cold! Want to take a break from deliveries? Then play around. The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play. Final Fantasy IX Strange events are transpiring on the Mist Continent, one of the four main lands of Gaia. The kingdom of Alexandria, ruled by Queen Brahne, begins their invasion of other nations under orders of Kuja, the “angel of death” from Terra. An accidental encounter in Alexandria brings Zidane, Vivi, and Garnet together, and they set out on a epic journey that leads them to discover the secrets of their past, the crystal, and a place to call home. Celeste You can do this. Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of the massive Celeste Mountain – 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets – in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall. This narrative-driven, single-player adventure also features a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery. Want more of a challenge? Unlock brutal B-side chapters, built for only the bravest mountaineers.

New PlayStation Now subscribers can get 7 days for free, after which, the service is available for $10 a month. You can check out the full list of games currently available here. Subscribers can now stream games in full 1080p.

Y’know, I’ve been meaning to try out Mafia: Definitive Edition, so maybe now’s the time! Any PlayStation Now subscribers out there? Which of the new games will you be jumping into first?