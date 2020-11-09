GameStop Black Friday Includes PS5/XSX, Sales on Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost of Tsushima

Black Friday is still more than two weeks away, but GameStop has already revealed the deals they’ll be offering. As we’ve already reported, limited supplies of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available exclusively in store on Black Friday, but if you miss out on those, there are plenty more bargains on offer. These include sales on new games like Watch Dogs: Legions and Star Wars: Squadrons and deep discounts on older titles like God of War, Borderlands 3, and Death Stranding. Heck, even some Nintendo games, such as Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Link’s Awakening are on sale! Scroll on down for some selected deals (or check out the full flyer here).

Note: Many of the games listed below include free next-gen upgrades, so even if the PS5 and Xbox Series X aren’t listed, you can fully enjoy them on the new consoles.

Hardware

PS5 and Xbox Series X limited in-store stock

Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months Nintendo Switch Online - $299

Xbox One Controllers - $50

Xbox Series X/S Controllers - $60

Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse - $40

Razer Kraken X Wired Gaming Headset - $35

Geeknet P-Series Wired Headset - $25

Software

The GameStop Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 25 online and November 27 in stores. Some early deals will become available on November 22. What will you be picking up?