GameStop Black Friday Includes PS5/XSX, Sales on Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost of Tsushima
Black Friday is still more than two weeks away, but GameStop has already revealed the deals they’ll be offering. As we’ve already reported, limited supplies of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available exclusively in store on Black Friday, but if you miss out on those, there are plenty more bargains on offer. These include sales on new games like Watch Dogs: Legions and Star Wars: Squadrons and deep discounts on older titles like God of War, Borderlands 3, and Death Stranding. Heck, even some Nintendo games, such as Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Link’s Awakening are on sale! Scroll on down for some selected deals (or check out the full flyer here).
Note: Many of the games listed below include free next-gen upgrades, so even if the PS5 and Xbox Series X aren’t listed, you can fully enjoy them on the new consoles.
Hardware
- PS5 and Xbox Series X limited in-store stock
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months Nintendo Switch Online - $299
- Xbox One Controllers - $50
- Xbox Series X/S Controllers - $60
- Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse - $40
- Razer Kraken X Wired Gaming Headset - $35
- Geeknet P-Series Wired Headset - $25
Software
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) - $30
- Borderlands 3 (Xbox One & PS4) - $10
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Xbox One & PS4) - $40
- Death Stranding (PS4) - $20
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Xbox One & PS4) - $20
- FIFA 21 (Xbox One, PS4 & Switch) - $27
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) - $35
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) - $10
- Gears Tactics (Xbox One & Xbox Serie X/S) - $30
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) - $40
- God of War (PS4) - $10
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (Xbox One & PS4) - $10
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) - $40
- Madden 21 (Xbox One & PS4) - $27
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Xbox One & PS4) - $30
- Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One & PS4) - $27
- Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox One, PS4 & Switch) - $15
- NBA 2K21 - (Xbox One & PS4) - $27
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One) - $15
- Persona 5 Royal - $25
- Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee - $30
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One & PS4) - $25
- Resident Evil 3 (Xbox One & PS4) - $30
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition (PS4) - $20
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One & PS4) - $17
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) - $40
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (Xbox One & PS4) - $20
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) - $30
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $40
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 (Xbox One & PS4) - $30
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, PS4 & PS5) - $33
The GameStop Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 25 online and November 27 in stores. Some early deals will become available on November 22. What will you be picking up?
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter