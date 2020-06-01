Apple has released a macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update which includes important security fixes. Here's how you can download it now.

Download macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update Now with Important Security Content

Today is a weird and wonderful deal for software enthusiasts. Apple released a bunch of new software, including iOS 13.5.1 / iPadOS 13.5.1, tvOS 13.4.6 and watchOS 6.2.6, while seeding new beta software to developers, including iOS 13.5.5 / iPadOS 13.5.5 and macOS 10.15.6. For jailbreak users came bad news as the new update patches Unc0ver. But the news does not end there as Apple has seeded the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update for every Mac user out there with important security fixes.

macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update –– Restart Required macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Downloading macOS Catalina updates are supper easy. Simply launch System Preferences then click on Software Updates. Over here you should see the new update available for download. Click on Update Now and off you go.

Strangely enough, the update is bigger than a gigabyte in size while packing nothing new on the features update. That's how macOS updates are so go ahead with the download.

Speaking of features, the recent release of macOS Catalina packs an all-new Battery Health Management feature. What this does is extend the battery life of your MacBook by holding charge at a lower level and only pushing it all the way to 100% depending on what your charging habits are. In case you are wondering: keeping your MacBook charged at all times is not healthy for the battery and can cause failure or cause it to inflate, which is obviously not good. So in order to combat this, Apple has released this software feature in order to better manage how the battery works. Of course, you have the option to turn it off completely, something which I will not recommend if you are planning to keep your MacBook for an extended period of time with you.

