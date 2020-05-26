Download macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Health Management

Apple has released macOS 10.15.5 Catalina with the new Battery Health Management feature. You can download it right now on your supported Mac.

New macOS 10.15.5 Catalina Update Now Available with Handful of Changes, Fixes and Improvements - Download it Today on Your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, More

Probably the biggest feature which Mac users have been waiting for in macOS 10.15.5 is Battery Health Management. If you are a MacBook user and worry a lot about battery longevity, then you will be pleased to learn that a new software update can prolong your investment in a MacBook by taking care of how the battery is charge so that no harm is done when the power cable is plugged in for an extended period of time. You can, of course, turn the feature off if you wanted to. This is all a part of macOS 10.15.5 Catalina, among other things.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update Released With FaceTime Fix

Here's the full changelog of the update:

macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update –– Restart Required macOS Catalina 10.15.5 introduces battery health management in the Energy Saver settings for notebooks, an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls, and controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac. Battery Health Management

• Battery health management to help maximize battery lifespan for Mac notebooks

• Energy Saver preference pane now displays battery condition and recommends if the battery needs to be serviced

• Option to disable battery health management

For more information, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211094 FaceTime Prominence Preference

• Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks Calibration Fine-Tuning for Pro Display XDR

• Controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR by adjusting the white point and luminance for a precise match to your own display calibration target This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

• Fixes an issue that may prevent Reminders from sending notifications for recurring reminders

• Addresses an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen

• Fixes an issue where System Preferences would continue to show a notification badge even after installing an update

• Resolves an issue where the built-in camera may not be detected when trying to use it after using a video conferencing app

• Addresses an issue for Mac computers with the Apple T2 Security Chip where internal speakers may not appear as a sound output device in Sound preferences

• Fixes a stability issue with uploading and downloading media files from iCloud Photo Library while your Mac is asleep

• Resolves a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes

• Fixes an issue where the Reduce Motion Accessibility preference did not reduce the speed of animations in a FaceTime group call Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can grab the new update over the air instantly. Just launch System Preferences, then click on Software Update, and when you see a dialogue box like the one below, just click on Update Now. It's that simple.