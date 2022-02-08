KB5010386 (Build 22000.493) February 2022 Security Update Is Out for Windows 11

The February 2022 security update release, referred to as the "B" release, is now available for Windows 11 and all supported versions of Windows 10. KB5010386 (Build 22000.493) brings security fixes and improvements to Windows 11. Key changes include:

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure”.

Today's mandatory Windows 11 security update fixes four bugs in the Windows Print Spooler Components: CVE-2022-21999, CVE-2022-22718, CVE-2022-21997, and CVE-2022-22717. It also fixes CVE-2022-21996, which is a Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability. "In January we saw CVE-2022-21882, a vulnerability in Win32k that was being actively exploited in the wild, which prompted CISA to issue a directive to all federal agencies to mandate that patches be applied," Kevin Breen, Director of Cyber Threat Research, Immersive Labs, writes.

Sony Vastly Overpaid for Bungie, Says Pachter, Unlike Microsoft & Take-Two for Activision Blizzard & Zynga

"February sees more patches for the same style of vulnerability in this same component. It’s not clear from the release notes whether this is a brand new vulnerability or if it is related to the previous month’s update. Either way, we have seen attackers leverage this vulnerability so it’s safer to err on the side of caution and update this one quickly."

The update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft has also released Windows 11 servicing stack update 22000.460, which makes quality improvements to the servicing stack. "Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates," the company writes.