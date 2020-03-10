macOS 10.15.4 Beta 5 and tvOS 13.4 Beta 5 Now Available for Download

Apart from iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 beta 5, Apple has released macOS 10.15.4 beta 5 and tvOS 13.4 beta 5 for registered developers.

Apple is slowly inching towards the final release of macOS 10.15.4 and tvOS 13.4, and the company is currently in the process of pushing refinement updates for developers before the final build is seeded to everyone around the globe. Today, the seeding of betas continues and the company has released macOS 10.15.4 beta 5 and tvOS 13.4 beta 5.

If you have a previous beta installed on your device, then downloading the latest one on your Mac is a piece of cake. But before you begin, make sure you have saved all your work to a safe location because you will be required to restart your Mac. Once that is out of the way, launch System Preferences, click on Software Update and install the latest update from here. Again, the whole thing may take a while and it’s important that you exercise some patience when the wheels are rolling.

Apple TV users can download tvOS 13.4 beta 5 over the air as well. Simply turn on your Apple TV, select Settings, scroll down to System and then select Software Update. Install the available update from here. Just make sure you do not tinker around with your Apple TV when you are installing the update. Just put your Siri Remote down and let it all happen.

It’s important that you install the latest update right away if you want stability on the software end. Usually new software updates tend to fix a lot of bugs when it comes to app compatibility and battery life.

We will dig around and report on new features, if there are any, in the latest software releases. Until then, get those devices updated!

