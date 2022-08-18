Menu
Download: Safari 15.6.1 for Catalina and Big Sur Released

Uzair Ghani
Aug 18, 2022
Safari 15.6.1 now available for download.

Apple has just released Safari 15.6.1 for macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur with important fixes.

You Can Now Download Safari 15.6.1 Update with Extremely Important Security Fixes if You’re Using macOS Catalina or Big Sur

If you refuse to update to macOS Monterey, or your Mac simply does not support the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system, there’s an important Safari update waiting for you.

Related Story
Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, to Enter Mass Production on TSMC’s 3nm Process Next Month, A16 Bionic to Stay on 4nm

Bumped to version 15.6.1, this new update to Safari is available for both macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur users. While this update does not add anything new to the web browser, but it is an extremely important release since it introduces security fixes for a WebKit vulnerability.

According to Apple:

Available for: macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

If that completely phased you out then let me put it in simple words - just update to Safari 15.6.1 in order to keep your online activity safe at all times. Staying on the latest version of any software at all is always a great idea.

In order to download the new update, all you have to do is go to System Preferences > Software Update. Just wait for the page to refresh, the new update will show up in a bit. Install it whenever it shows up.

If you’ve set your Mac to automatically download and install updates, then the update should install within a day or two on its own. But of course, since Safari 15.6.1 is an extremely update release, therefore it is a good idea to download and install it manually as quickly as possible.

