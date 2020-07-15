Download macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Final Update

The full and final version of macOS Catalina 10.15.6 is now available for download. You can download the update over the air.

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Brings Small Changes to the Table to Enhance the Overall Mac Experience

macOS Catalina pales in comparison to what macOS Big Sur brings to the table. It features an all-new design, it's faster, more responsive, and everything screams brand new. But that update is going to arrive later this year, which means you are stuck with macOS Catalina for now. And today, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 is available to download for all compatible Macs and you can grab the latest update over the air without any effort.

Download: watchOS 6.2.8 Final for Apple Watch Now Available

But, before you tell you how to download the update, let's have a quick look at the changelog, shall we?

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in Apple News and improves the security and reliability of your Mac. Apple News

• Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

• More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

• Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

• Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

• Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

• Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With the literature stuff out of the way, start things off by saving all your currently-in-progress work. Once done, follow the steps below:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Let the page refresh for a few minutes and you will see the new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update available for download. Hit the download button and off you go

Your Mac may restart several times during the installation process so leave everything powered on and plugged in (if you have a MacBook). It's best you use this time to catch up on your favorite favorite TV show or half a movie as macOS updates are known to take a while to install. Thankfully, this issue will be a thing of the past once Big Sur is rolled out to users later this year.