New macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Released with Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive Fixes

Apple has released a brand new macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update which addresses issues related to Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive.

Just four weeks ago, Apple released an important Supplemental Update for macOS Catalina users, and today, the company is doing it again to address an issue related to Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive. In short, if your Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive aren't playing nicely with you then you might want to upgrade without giving it a second thought.

In order to download the update right now, simply launch System Preferences then click on Software Update. Over here, you'll see all the available updates (if there are many of them) with the latest Supplemental Update being one of them.

