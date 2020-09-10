New macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Released with Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive Fixes
Apple has released a brand new macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update which addresses issues related to Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive.
New macOS Catalina 10.5.6 Supplemental Update Fixes Issues Related to Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive, Download it Right Away
Just four weeks ago, Apple released an important Supplemental Update for macOS Catalina users, and today, the company is doing it again to address an issue related to Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive. In short, if your Wi-Fi and iCloud Drive aren't playing nicely with you then you might want to upgrade without giving it a second thought.
In order to download the update right now, simply launch System Preferences then click on Software Update. Over here, you'll see all the available updates (if there are many of them) with the latest Supplemental Update being one of them.
Read more:
- How to clean install macOS Catalina 10.15 on your Mac
- How to Clean Install macOS Catalina Without USB Using Internet Recovery [Tutorial]
- macOS Catalina: Fix ‘Setting Up Your Mac’ Issue After macOS Installation
- How to switch from beta to final version of macOS Catalina
- How to create a macOS Catalina bootable USB installer
- How to download macOS Catalina installer without Mac App Store
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter