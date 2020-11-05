  ⋮  

Latest macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update Patches Key Security Vulnerabilities

Nov 5, 2020 14:22 EST
Apple has released a brand new macOS Catalina10.15.7 Supplemental Update that patches a lot of key security vulnerabilities.

Update Your Mac to Latest macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update Today

You can download the latest update from Software Update in System Preferences.

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update –– Restart Required

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You have no excuse to skip this update at all.

