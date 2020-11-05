Latest macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update Patches Key Security Vulnerabilities
Apple has released a brand new macOS Catalina10.15.7 Supplemental Update that patches a lot of key security vulnerabilities.
Update Your Mac to Latest macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update Today
You can download the latest update from Software Update in System Preferences.
macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update –– Restart Required
macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
You have no excuse to skip this update at all.
Read more:
Products mentioned in this post
USD 194.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter