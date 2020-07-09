Download: iOS 13.6 GM, watchOS 6.2.8 GM, tvOS 13.4.8 GM Released

Apple has released the GM builds of iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, watchOS 6.2.8 and tvOS 13.4.8 to registered developers.

If you are a registered developer or have an earlier beta of iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6 installed on your iPhone or iPad, then we have some good news for you. You can now go ahead and download the official GM builds of the software over the air immediately. But that is not all, watchOS 6.2.8 and tvOS 13.4.8 GM builds are also available.

Follow the steps below to download the new GM builds to your device. Remember, these steps are only applicable if you have a previous beta installed. If you don’t, then you can skip everything below and just wait for the final version to arrive some time next week, hopefully.

Download iOS 13.6 / iPadOS 13.6 GM

Connect to a Wi-Fi network

Make sure you have 50% or more battery available

Launch Settings and navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the GM shows up

Download watchOS 6.2.8 GM

Place your Apple Watch on its charger

on your iPhone, launch the Watch app and navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install as soon as the GM build shows up

Download tvOS 13.4.8

Turn on your Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

Select System

Now select Software Update

Download the new GM update from here

While the above updates might not be as exciting but the iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 release are worth looking forward to. iOS 13.6 officially adds support for CarKey, allowing you to turn your iPhone into a key for your car. But obviously, the feature is limited to newer cars only.

