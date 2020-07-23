Mac mini With A12Z Bionic Gets Benchmarked With Native Application – New Results Are Much Higher Than Earlier Scores

The last time Apple’s Developer Transition Kit, which is a Mac mini featuring an A12Z Bionic, got benchmarked, the results weren’t what we expected because the application wasn’t running natively, resulting in underwhelming, but respectable performance. The scores are much different now, as the same application, which was running previously through Apple’s translation layer, Rosetta 2, is now running natively. Have a look for the results yourself right here.

With the Native Benchmarking App, Apple’s Mac mini With A12Z Bionic Obtains Nearly Twice the Multi-Score

The native Geekbench 5 Pro app running natively on the Mac mini achieved some jaw-dropping results. Previously, where the machine obtained a single-core and multi-core scores of 833 and 2582, respectively, 9to5Mac reports that the new scores are as follows.

Single-core score - 1098

Multi-core score - 4555

Even when the Mac mini was running apps through Apple’s translation layer Rosetta 2, it managed to outpace the Surface Pro X. Keep in mind that only the four performance cores of the A12Z Bionic were being utilized and they still managed to beat the custom SQ1 chip running in Microsoft’s ARM-based tablet, which was using all eight cores. If that wasn’t enough to impress you, please also note that the A12Z Bionic’s GPU beat both Ryzen 5 4500U’s and Core i7-1065G7’s iGPUs in an OpenCL test.

These are very impressive results, and we believe it will only get better when the first ARM-based Mac for consumers arrives later in the year. According to the latest rumors, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that will reportedly go into production later this year will sport a custom ARM chip sporting a total of 12 cores. That’s 50 percent more cores than the A12Z Bionic, meaning that we should expect promising results from this machine.

What do you think of the results right now after seeing how well the Mac mini with A12Z Bionic performed while running a native app? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: 9to5Mac