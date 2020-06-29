First A12Z Bionic-Equipped Mac mini Benchmarks Surface, Showing Competent Levels of Performance

Apple’s ARM-based Mac mini sporting an A12Z Bionic was first displayed as a ‘Developer Transition Kit’ at WWDC 2020, and more details came through that it carried a $500 price tag but was only meant for developers, not regular customers. It was later found that according to the terms and conditions, developers weren’t allowed to run benchmarks on the machine, but that hasn’t stopped the performance results from coming forward, and that’s exactly what we’ll talk about right here.

Benchmarks Were Recorded Over Apple’s Translation Layer Rosetta 2, Resulting in Some Performance Loss for the ARM-Based Mac mini

According to the latest results uploaded on Geekbench, the Mac mini obtained a single-core and multi-core scores of 833 and 2582, respectively, on average. A lot of you might be wondering that the scores aren’t as convincing as you’d hope from a machine equipped with something as powerful as the A12Z Bionic and you’d be correct for thinking so. That’s because Geekbench is running through Apple's translation layer Rosetta 2, resulting in an impact in performance.

Developers Have Started Receiving the A12Z Powered Mac Mini to Prepare Their Apps

MacRumors has also reported that the A12Z Bionic running in the Mac mini appears to be running at a lower clock speed of 2.40GHz, whereas the latest iPad Pro models are running the silicon at almost 2.50GHz. It’s also reported that Rosetta 2 might only be utilizing the four performance cores belonging to the A12Z Bionic and not the remaining four efficiency cores, which might also be the reason why we aren’t seeing better scores. In contrast, the 2020 iPad Pro got benchmarked as well, achieving single-core and multi-core scores of 1114 and 4654, respectively.

It’s possible that when the official Geekbench app is launched for the upcoming ARM Mac, which is slated for an official release later this year, we’ll get to see the true potential of the custom chip in action. For now, remember to treat these scores as a mini-preview of what you could actually witness in the coming months.

Of course, we’ll be here to provide you with all the details, so stay tuned.

