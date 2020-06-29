A12Z Bionic Under Apple’s Translation Layer Rosetta 2 Manages to Outperform Microsoft’s ARM-Based Surface Pro X

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X was the company’s first ARM-based tablet in a long time and considering that the custom SQ1 chip would be leaps ahead compared to what the company introduced when it showcased the Surface RT lineup, we believe it would have been an ideal match of portability and performance. That was not to be, and according to the latest benchmark comparison, the A12Z Bionic running under Apple’s translation layer Rosetta 2 managed to outperform the tablet all the while having its performance severely reduced. Take a look at the results below.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X Was Using All Eight Cores of Its Custom SQ1 Chip and Still Got Beaten by Apple’s Mac mini

In a previously reported benchmark, it was found that the A12Z Bionic’s performance cores were only being utilized when running Geekbench, which would explain why the Mac mini obtained much lower scores compared to the 2020 iPad Pro sporting the same silicon. The A12Z Bionic was also running at a lower clock speed and it still managed to outperform the Surface Pro X, where all eight cores of the Windows tablet were being utilized.

Xbox Series S/Lockhart Will Reportedly Finally be Revealed in August

This is very interesting to see. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith also points out that the A12Z Bionic is pretty much running x86_64 code in emulation, and that ended up being faster than the Surface Pro X running ARM natively. To bring you up to speed, the Surface Pro X only managed 764 points in the single-core tests and 2983 points in the multi-core results. In contrast, the A12Z Bionic running in the Mac mini through Rosetta 2 obtained the following results.

Single-core score - 833

Multi-core score - 2962

It’s impressive the A12Z Bionic is able to surpass the Surface Pro X in the single-core test results, with Microsoft’s slate barely managing to hold its own in the multi-core test results. For those that don’t know, the custom SQ1 chip running in the Surface Pro X is a higher-clocked variant of the Snapdragon 8cx with a 3.00GHz clock speed.

Now just imagine if the A12Z Bionic is able to achieve these kind of results while not even being completely utilized, imagine the kind of possibilities we’ll see in the future? Looks like we’ll be updating you when the first consumer-based ARM-based Macs arrive at the market, so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (Ian Betteridge)