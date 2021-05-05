M1 iPad Pro With mini-LED Will Now Be Delivered to Customers as Late as Mid-July

Apple is expected to launch the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in the second half of May, but that does not mean that this model will be immediately shipped to customers. In fact, according to the latest info, orders placed today are estimated to be delivered by the end of July on Apple’s online stores in the United States.

This Delay Is Likely to Be Due to Component Shortages

To remind you, the new iPad Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED backlighting which helps it give higher brightness and better contrast ratio. The reason for this delay is that suppliers have reportedly faced yield issues manufacturing the display, which is something that we have reported about previously. Despite one of Apple’s suppliers having found a way to increase production without compromising quality, it might take a while for supply and demand to stabilize.

Additionally, the industry as a whole is facing a severe global chip shortage, which experts claim is expected to end in 2022. This factor could also result in a delay of the M1 iPad Pro shipments, though Apple and TSMC are working to resolve this issue. According to MacRumors, Apple’s new iMac and AirTags are also facing a delay in shipments due to similar reasons. However, the new 11-inch iPad Pro is faring better at the moment, with some configurations available for delivery in the last week of May.

Despite this setback, Apple’s larger M1 iPad Pro is said to make up 10 percent of all iPad shipments for 2021, which is an impressive figure, suggesting that the popularity of this slate will skyrocket, despite the ongoing problems. Are you waiting to get your hands on the latest tablet? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

