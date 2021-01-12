Lucasfilm Games Resurrected as the New Home of All Star Wars Titles

The Lucasfilm Games brand has been resurrected with the specific goal to be the new home of all Star Wars titles, as revealed yesterday in the following blog post from StarWars.com.

Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. To mark this new era, Lucasfilm Games has launched social channels on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans. You can watch a special sizzle reel celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm below; the Lucasfilm Games logo, featured above, will appear in all future Lucasfilm Games titles.

There are no known Star Wars games in production, though a sequel to Respawn Entertainment's Jedi Fallen Order is all but guaranteed given its considerable success both in terms of critics reception (our Francesco rated it nine out of ten in his review) and sales (it was the second best-selling game in the United States between November 2019 and 2020).

A few months ago, fans were also treated to Star Wars: Squadrons, a game entirely focused on the space combat part of the Star Wars universe. Developed by Motive Studios, this release was also successful for the most part, with Nathan rating it seven and half out of ten in Wccftech's review.