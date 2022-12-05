Star Wars Jedi: Survivor March Launch Looks Even More Likely After Prequel Novel Announcement

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sequel to the highly successful action/adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is officially scheduled for a generic 2023 launch window on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. However, we have a pretty solid idea that it will be in March based on previous rumors and now also on the upcoming release of a newly announced prequel novel called Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars.

Written by Sam Maggs (who also worked on many games such as Anthem, Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands) and published by Del Rey, Battle Scars is set in the years between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Cal Kestis has built a new life for himself with the crew of the Stinger Mantis. Together, Cal’s crew has brought down bounty hunters, defeated Inquisitors, and even evaded Darth Vader himself. More importantly, Merrin, Cere, Greez, and faithful droid BD-1 are the closest thing Cal has had to a family since the fall of the Jedi Order. Even as the galaxy’s future grows more uncertain by the day, with each blow struck against the Empire, the Mantis crew grows more daring.

On what should be a routine mission, they meet a stormtrooper determined to chart her own course with the help of Cal and the crew. In exchange for help starting a new life, the Imperial deserter brings word of a powerful, potentially invaluable tool for their fight against the Empire. And even better, she can help them get to it. The only catch — pursuing it will bring them into the path of one of the Empire’s most dangerous servants, the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother.

Can the Imperial deserter truly be trusted? And while Cal and his friends have survived run-ins with the Inquisitors before, how many times can they evade the Empire before their luck runs out?

Most interestingly, the novel will be released on March 7th, 2023. It stands to reason that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could follow suit while still launching before the end of the quarter, as previously hinted by Electronic Arts. Given that March is only about three months away, the rumors of a new trailer and release date coming at The Game Awards 2022 seem extremely likely.