Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Is the Second Best Selling Game in the US for the Past 12 Months

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been quite successful since its release last year, becoming one of the most successful games in the US in the past 12 months.

According to The NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella, the action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment is the second best selling video game in the US over the last 12 months. Only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare managed to sell better.

While the Star Wars name definitely helped, it is refreshing to see a single-player game sell this much in this day and age. For some time, some publishers, including EA, have been talking about the death of single-player games, but this seems to be far from the truth, as well-crafted experiences have no trouble selling almost as much as one of the most popular multiplayer franchises ever made.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order launched last year on PC and consoles. The game developed by Respawn is an enjoyable, yet not particularly original, action-adventure game that all Star Wars fans will enjoy.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with improved performance.