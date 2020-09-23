LG Promises Firmware Fix Coming to Its OLED TVs for HDMI 2.1 Compatibility Issue with GeForce RTX 3000

With the release of the first HDMI 2.1 compatible graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 3000 Series made by NVIDIA, owners of LG's outstanding OLED TVs from 2019 and 2020 were finally looking forward to testing the potentially amazing combination of playing games at 4K resolution and 120 Hertz with the added benefits of the G-Sync compatibility for variable refresh rate.

Unfortunately, those few lucky gamers that were able to get their hands on a GeForce RTX 3000 Series graphics card were greeted by a series of issues once they connected it to their LG OLED 2019/2020 televisions with the goal of using the fullest extent of the HDMI 2.1 feature set.

Game Ready Driver 456.38 Out Now – Game Optimizations, New GeForce Experience Features & More

More specifically, a blackout screen is displayed when setting up your PC at 4K and 120Hz with G-Sync enabled. In addition to that, LG OLED X Series owners have found out that their television reduces the chroma subsampling from RGB 4:4:4 to 4:2:2 when set at 120Hz for some reason.

Gamereactor was able to get a statement out of LG on the issue. It looks like a firmware fix is on the way, but it may be a few weeks before that rolls out.

LG has been made aware that some LG OLED TVs are experiencing certain compatibility issues with the recently launched Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics card. An updated firmware has been in development with plans for a roll-out within the next few weeks to LG's 2020 and 2019 HDMI 2.1 capable TVs, which should address these incompatibility issues. When ready, additional information will be available on the LG website and in the software update section of owners' LG TVs. We apologise for the inconvenience to our loyal customers and thank them for their support as we continue to push the boundaries of gaming technology and innovation.

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on November 19th, we cannot but hope LG will deliver this fix in time to allow HDMI 2.1 TVs and GeForce RTX 3000 Series owners to enjoy the highly anticipated game at its best.