Game Developers Rave on GeForce RTX 3000 Series and NVIDIA Reflex

The GeForce RTX 3000 series had a big reveal two days ago, as you know if you're a regular Wccftech reader. We don't have to wait too long before testing the new graphics cards for ourselves, but in the meantime, NVIDIA shared a video where select game developers praise the GeForce RTX 3000 series.

Billy Khan, Lead Engine Programmer at id Software (the maker of DOOM Eternal, which according to Digital Foundry gets the biggest performance boost from 2080 to 3080 with an impressive 84.2% average uplift), said:

NVIDIA Details Its GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards During Reddit Q&A – New SM Design, RTX IO, DLSS 2.1, PCIe Gen 4 & More

NVIDIA's new GPUs allow us to focus on what's more important. You will be able to play the game the way you always wanted to play them. This is really freaking fast. If you have an awesome rig and you have an RTX 3000 series, the imagery will be more visceral, you'll be able to shred more demons and the gameplay will be as smooth as butter.

Marcus Wassmer, Engineering Director for Graphics at Epic Games, focused on the upcoming ray tracing and DLSS additions coming to Fortnite.

Ray tracing in Fortnite is really all about an improvement in general image quality. The fact that the shadows in Fortnite are all properly grounded and the ambient occlusion is actually correct and that reflections are actually reflecting generates a sense of higher image quality that you can really appreciate while you're playing the game. For gamers, DLSS means a much higher image quality, resolution and good performance than they would otherwise get.

Lathieeshe Thillainathan, Live Producer at Ubisoft, was mightily impressed after trying Watch Dogs Legion at 8K resolution through DLSS.

I'm questioning what resolution life is at after playing Watch Dogs Legion on the RTX 3090 at 8K. It was so sharp, you really see those intricate details that the artists have put in, running at that resolution and sticking to a solid frame rate thanks to NVIDIA's DLSS. I've never seen something like that. GeForce RTX 3000 series really means glorious resolution that looks better than real life. It means you get lost into the world in its purest form.

Dave Heironymus, Director of Technology at Riot Games, focused instead on another announcement made by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang during the event: the Reflex technology. Due to be added to competitive games like Valorant, it's a set of APIs that aims to reduce rendering latency by eliminating the GPU render queue and reducing CPU back pressure in GPU intensive scenes.

Valorant is a game where every encounter is measured in milliseconds. We don't want you worrying about how long it takes your mouse movements and clicks to be reflected on screen and burning precious brain cycles subconsciously compensating. Now NVIDIA has come to the table and is really helping us tackle the system latency problem with Reflex. The NVIDIA Reflex SDK dynamically how much render latency there is in your system, allowing the game to minimize input lag. I'm landing headshots that I never would have before. Those heads are crystal clear. It's unlocking your potential. It's just you against the enemy team.

NVIDIA Reflex will be available on all GeForce GPUs starting from the GTX 900 Series. However, NVIDIA said that the GeForce RTX 3000 Series can reach higher clock values with the Prefer Maximum Performance mode, thus targeting the absolute lowest render latency possible when CPU-bound.