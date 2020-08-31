Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series ‘Ampere Graphics Cards Unveil Live Here
NVIDIA is prepping once again for the announcement of its next-generation graphics cards lineup, the GeForce RTX 30 series. Based on the Ampere graphics architecture, the GeForce RTX 30 series will bring a range of new gaming technologies while delivering faster performance & efficiency than the last generation GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.
Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Launch Event Here, Live! - Tons of Announcements For Gamers
The announcement event will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, as he takes the stage to announce the next grand chapter in GeForce gaming which will be broadcasted live from Twitch.tv. We can expect a range of announcements including new graphics cards, new game features, & the latest technologies that would deliver the best gaming experience to PC builders.
NVIDIA is confirmed to announce their next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series cards at the event with at least three new products, the GeForce RTX 3090 flagship, the GeForce RTX 3080 & GeForce RTX 3070. There could be many surprises at the event too which we have not heard about at the moment but do tune in on here when the live stream begins in less than 24 hours!
We will be posting more information regarding all major announcements that are made during the event so make sure to keep your popcorn ready for another era in the PC gaming market.
The future is approaching so quickly.
24 Hours Remain. #UltimateCountdownhttps://t.co/dk0Y2kL3wr pic.twitter.com/ds1JCwHvYh
— NVIDIA GeForce '19 (@NVIDIAGeForce) August 31, 2020
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA106-300?
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|SMs / CUDA Cores
|TBD
|2944 (46)?
|4352 (68)
|5248 (82)
|Boost Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|1710 MHz
|1695 MHz
|Memory Capacity
|6/12 GB GDDR6X
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Bandwidth
|384 Gbps (16 Gbps)
|512 Gbps (16 Gbps)
|760 Gbps (19 Gbps)
|936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps)
|TDP
|TBD
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Launch Timeframe
|November 2020
|October 2020
|September 2020
|September 2020
