  ⋮    ⋮  

Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series ‘Ampere Graphics Cards Unveil Live Here

By
3 seconds ago
Submit

NVIDIA is prepping once again for the announcement of its next-generation graphics cards lineup, the GeForce RTX 30 series. Based on the Ampere graphics architecture, the GeForce RTX 30 series will bring a range of new gaming technologies while delivering faster performance & efficiency than the last generation GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.

Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Launch Event Here, Live! - Tons of Announcements For Gamers

The announcement event will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, as he takes the stage to announce the next grand chapter in GeForce gaming which will be broadcasted live from Twitch.tv. We can expect a range of announcements including new graphics cards, new game features, & the latest technologies that would deliver the best gaming experience to PC builders.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Graphics Cards Leak Out Once Again – Stunning & Massive 2.7 Slot Cooling Solutions



NVIDIA is confirmed to announce their next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series cards at the event with at least three new products, the GeForce RTX 3090 flagship, the GeForce RTX 3080 & GeForce RTX 3070. There could be many surprises at the event too which we have not heard about at the moment but do tune in on here when the live stream begins in less than 24 hours!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Announcement Watch Live Here

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix Custom Graphics Cards Pictured, Specs Detailed

We will be posting more information regarding all major announcements that are made during the event so make sure to keep your popcorn ready for another era in the PC gaming market.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300?Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm
SMs / CUDA CoresTBD2944 (46)?4352 (68)5248 (82)
Boost ClockTBDTBD1710 MHz1695 MHz
Memory Capacity6/12 GB GDDR6X8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Bandwidth384 Gbps (16 Gbps)512 Gbps (16 Gbps)760 Gbps (19 Gbps)936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps)
TDPTBD220W320W350W
Launch TimeframeNovember 2020October 2020September 2020September 2020
NVIDIA GeForce #UltimateCountdownCountdown

Which NVIDIA GeForce 'Ampere' GPU are you waiting for the most?
View Results
Submit

Related